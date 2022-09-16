Aaron Titlebaum’s maturity, persistence and focus are traits that have helped him to become this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. He has earned player of the week, in part, off of a clutch, last-second winning field goal to beat Stow-Munroe Falls High School.
Titlebaum told the CJN that he started playing soccer as a father-son activity and his father, Howard, was his first soccer coach. He started playing football in seventh grade and really enjoyed it, Titlebaum said.
“I really bonded with the team and the environment and everything,” he said. “It was a really nice experience. I just kept on doing it.”
Titlebaum continued playing both sports and, although the kicking technique is different, doing so helped him really improve in football and soccer. He explained that kicking a football and kicking a soccer ball requires him to use different parts of his foot, but playing both sports helped him to get stronger and more accurate with his kicking.
His improvement as well as his persistence showed through especially on the soccer field as he went from not making the team one year to becoming the captain of the junior varsity soccer team the next, said Titlebaum, who is a member of Temple Emanu El in Orange.
This gave him greater confidence, he said.
“I felt like I could accomplish bigger things now,” he said. “I can apply it in life and the other sports I do. ... I can do it in football. It made a really big impact.”
Sports itself has made a big difference in his life, Titlebaum said.
“It’s helped me focus and adapt to adversity and overcome challenge that I might not have seen coming,” he said.
Brian Wisniewski, head football coach at Solon High School, agreed with Titlebaum, telling the CJN his kicker displays a maturity that allows him to balance two sports and a persistence, a drive to improve that has led him to be a better, stronger, more accurate kicker.
“We’ve already seen an improvement in how far he’s kicking the ball; his accuracy,” he said. “Those types of things have really improved in the offseason.”
That constant improvement along with Titlebaum’s maturity has made him someone his coach and teammates trusted to make a crucial last-second 42-yard kick to cap a 17-14 comeback against Stow-Munroe Falls on Sept. 2.
“Everyone believes Aaron can make that kick,” Wisniewski said.
Titlebaum had confidence in himself as well, but credited his coaches and teammates with keeping him calm and focused. While he was nervous at first, with their encouragement and support, he was able to be calm and focused on the task at hand.
“I didn’t hear our student section, their student section, the announcers, anything,” Titlebaum said. “I was just so focused. And then when I had my chance, I just kicked it.”
But Wisniewski said it was not just making a pressure-filled kick with just three seconds left on the clock, it’s that Titlebaum made a long kick that is not considered automatic even in the NFL, he said.
Coming through in the clutch like this makes Wisniewski proud of his player, who he said has earned his success.
“He puts a lot of time in working on this stuff during the week,” he said. “When you put in the work, good things will happen. Sometimes you’re on an island as a kicker and you have to put in some time on your own. And it’s a mental game too. And he puts in a lot of work. So, I’m proud of him and happy that it showed” during the game.