Blake Rothchild is not only a standout tennis player, but a leader of great strength and character, according to her coach at Orange High School, Rich Bole. It is both her success on the court and her character off of it that make her this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
“She’s been extraordinary” on the court, Bole told the Cleveland Jewish News.
In addition to her 13-1 record this year, Rothchild is the No. 2 player on the team and No. 2 seed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls’ Division II Solon sectional championship, he said. These are no small accomplishments, especially considering Orange High School’s girls’ tennis team is ranked fifth in the state, Bole said.
Rothchild, a senior, told the CJN she started playing tennis when she was 7 years old because of her father, Marc, who was her tennis coach. He served as an inspiration not only as her coach, but as an accomplished player himself who was a two-time state champion in boys’ tennis at Orange High School in Pepper Pike and the person for whom the top award for outstanding senior boys’ tennis player at the school is named.
Rothchild said she loves tennis as both an individual and team sport.
“I love that (tennis is) individual and it gives me a way of working hard every day and it definitely challenges me, so it helps me to grow as a person,” she said. “I love the team aspect and getting to know the other girls and working hard and practicing together and encouraging each other,” she said.
Rothchild said she has also learned so much from tennis that has helped her off the court.
Tennis has “helped me grow a lot as a human not just only as a player, but definitely taught me like a lot of lessons, life lessons and definitely gives me a place to be myself and work hard,” Rothchild said.
Part of that growth has been her outlook on life, she said.
“To play tennis, you need to stay positive, even though it can be hard sometimes and definitely persevere and just be determined,” Rothchild said. “In my life, I’ve definitely needed to do that and stay positive throughout everything. And always have an optimistic outlook on life.”
Such an outlook has been especially challenging as of late with the tragic death of her father last year. She said this loss has been, obviously, a great trauma for her, but her father’s memory has also inspired her as tennis meant so much to him. She moved to Orange from Florida, where she lived with her father, prior to his death.
Rothchild said this year she is “playing with a purpose for not only me, but my dad as well.”
Bole said Rothchild is an incredibly strong person who has channeled her grief in a positive direction, “having a huge amount of empathy for other kids on the team ... She’s super engaged and just the most empathetic person I’ve ever met. It’s really extraordinary to see.”
This leadership and support has especially made an impact on younger members of the team, he said.
“We have some really good younger players on the team,” Bole said. “And she’s just been so helpful to them. Generally, they don’t have the same level of success that she has because they’re just not as experienced, but she just is so helpful to them, working through issues they’re having with their game.”
But, despite her kindness and empathy, Rothchild is a fighter on the court, he said.
“Even though she’s the sweetest kid on earth, when she’s on the court, she’s a tremendous competitor.”
Rothchild is planning to continue competing in college as she is visiting schools like University of North Carolina, Asheville, for her collegiate tennis career. She currently remains undecided.