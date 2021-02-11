The Cleveland Jewish News is proud to introduce The Les Levine CJN High School Player of The Week.
To continue Les’ legacy, the CJN has renamed our signature player of the week award, recognizing and honoring local high school athletes for their athletic and academic achievements.
To nominate a student for The Les Levine CJN High School Player of The Week, coaches, athletic directors, family or friends can nominate an athlete. Email bjacob@cjn.org by noon on Sunday of each week to nominate an athlete for consideration. Include the athlete’s name, school, any statistics you have for the nomination and their contact information, as well as the coach’s contact information. Jewish athletes participating in 2020 fall sports will be considered if nominated.