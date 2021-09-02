The Cleveland Jewish News has been recognizing a Jewish high school player of the week since 2012.
Now in its 10th year, the CJN announced the honor has been renamed The Les Levine CJN High School Player of the Week as a way to continue the legacy of the Company’s late sports columnist.
Levine, a fixture on the Northeast Ohio sports scene for more than 50 years, died Feb. 3 after suffering from diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.
Starting in the fall and lasting for at least 10 weeks, a top Jewish athlete will be honored weekly.
Each athlete will be recognized with a story that will appear in the CJN, as well as at cjn.org and across social media platforms. Each weekly winner will also receive a plaque recognizing their achievement.
The award is open to all Jewish athletes. They can play for a Jewish or non-Jewish school in Northeast Ohio.
Coaches, athletic directors, family or friends can nominate an athlete. To nominate a player, visit cjn.org/playeroftheweek or email bjacob@cjn.org by noon on Sunday of each week. Include the athlete’s name, school, any statistics you have for the nomination and their contact information, as well as the coach’s contact information. To read profiles of past players of the week, visit cjn.org/playeroftheweek.