To say this has been an unusual high school sports year would be an understatement. It has been an extremely difficult year for student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With players missing games and seasons being shortened, the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News made the difficult decision not to launch its weekly player of the week honor when fall sports started.
However, we realized we missed recognizing those outstanding student-athletes for their performances on the fields and courts and decided we could wait no longer. So, in early 2021 we will again start to recognize these boys and girls who are excelling in sports. In this unusual year, we will honor athletes who played fall sports as well those who are playing winter sports.
Today, we kick off accepting nominations for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News 2020-21 high school player of the week.
Each week for 10 weeks, a top Jewish athlete will be honored, beginning Jan. 15 and concluding March 19 – the final weekend of winter sports unless COVID-19 changes that. Each athlete will be recognized with a story that will appear in the CJN, as well as at cjn.org and across social media platforms. Each weekly winner will also receive a plaque recognizing his or her achievement.
The award is open to all Jewish athletes. They can play for a Jewish or non-Jewish school in Northeast Ohio or Central Ohio.
Coaches, athletic directors, family or friends can nominate an athlete. Email bjacob@cjn.org by noon on Sunday of each week to nominate an athlete for consideration. Include the athlete’s name, school, any statistics you have for the nomination and his or her contact information, as well as the coach’s contact information.
The athletes will be honored at an event following the season.