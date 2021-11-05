Football has been ingrained in Cole Ettinger’s life since he was a toddler. The Chagrin Falls High School senior started watching Cleveland Browns and Ohio State University football games with his father and grandfather when he was just 3 years old. In first grade, he started playing organized football.
Now, Ettinger is set to graduate after playing four years for the Tigers, including two years varsity.
But he did not simply walk on the field and dominate right away, he said. He entered his freshman year around 5 feet 2 inches tall. He said he grew about 9 inches since then, measuring in at 5 feet 11 inches tall coming into his senior year.
“I took advantage from learning from the coaches every opportunity I could, going all out in every drill and earning my spot my junior year,” said Ettinger, who is also part of the youth program at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Ettinger also said he developed and learned from the older players that were in front of him, took their leadership and applied it this year.
As the only senior wide receiver and defensive back this season, Ettinger said he had to provide that leadership to the younger players.
“I think that was huge,” Ettinger said. “It shows the path that the younger guys have to take when they’re in my spot eventually. And I think it shows the values of Chagrin football. Have a positive manner and always have a good outlook. Represent yourself and the team well.”
Ettinger had seven touchdowns this season. Two of those touchdowns came in a 44-27 win against Garfield Heights Trinity High School on Aug. 27. The first touchdown was a fumble recovery that he ran back for 45 yards, while the second one was a 52-yard reception.
Though his team missed the playoffs this season with a 5-5 record, Ettinger said he is proud of spending his four years there.
“I could have gone with other options,” Ettinger said. “But this is where I’ve been my entire life and I’m happy to be a Chagrin Falls player for four years, and play my heart out for the school and the team.”
Ettinger has not committed to a college yet, but said he wants to study business or photography.