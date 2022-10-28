While Dahlia Messeloff is just in her freshman year at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, she is already making an impact as the top scorer on the girls’ soccer team. Her season has been punctuated by a four-goal performance versus Villa Angela-St. Joseph in September, making her this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Messeloff’s success is no surprise to her coach, Carrie Mathes, given her work ethic.
“She always gives 110% on the field,” Mathes told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Dahlia is always at every practice and game.”
This drive to succeed on the field has led to tremendous improvement in Messeloff’s game, she said.
“Dahlia has grown in the past year with her fundamentals,” Mathes said. “Fundamentals are so important in soccer. Her dribbling and first touch have gotten much better.”
As a result she is much more of a scoring threat, she said.
“Dahlia has had a record year with starting every game and she has tripled the number of goals she has scored from last year,” Mathes said.
Messeloff said she has loved soccer for many years, leading her parents to sign her up for the Beachwood Recreational Soccer League when she was just 4 years old. She played in the league until she reached the mandated age limit of 11 years old, winning the league championship that year with her father serving as the team’s coach.
Messeloff said she loves playing sports, whether it be soccer where she plays center-mid or basketball where she plays point guard, because of what it means to be part of a team.
“I love participating in sports because it is so fulfilling to be a part of a team,” she said. “Everyone is so supportive of each other and we continue to be positive throughout the highs and lows of the season. Also, after putting in effort behind the scenes, I feel accomplished when it pays off in practices and games. Sports give me motivation to make myself better.”
Messeloff said the lessons learned playing sports will help her as she pursues a professional career.
“I want to be a doctor so this lesson will help me continue to have the motivation to study and pay attention in class,” she said. “When I developed interest in soccer, I became motivated to practice to become better in the future. This gave me the mentality that if I want to be successful later in life, I should start preparing myself as early as possible to get ahead of the game.”