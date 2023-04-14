Only one year after starting track, Orange High School sophomore Elana Novak qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional in 2022, the only freshman on the girls’ track team to do so. Now Novak, this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week, is poised to take another step forward, said her coach, Rachel Frutkin.
“She’s already significantly ahead of where she was last year, so I think she’s gonna have a great year,” Frutkin told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Novak finished in third place in the 100-meter dash April 8 with a 13.61 time at the Don Faix Invitational, a 12-team invitational, at Crestwood High School in Mantua. The Lions placed fifth in the competition.
Frutkin said Novak, whose main event is the 100-meter dash, is successful because not only is she eager to learn and grow as an athlete, but because she is able to control her nerves, channeling any nervousness in a positive direction.
“She doesn’t let her nerves take over,” Frutkin said. “She uses her nerves to propel her forward.”
Novak is always working to improve, her coach said.
Her focus on improvement and ability to control her nerves also influences her teammates, Frutkin said.
“She just steps up, and she always wants to learn and do better, and she’s always asking the coaches questions, and she’s always trying to improve her block starts and her hand offs and all that kind of stuff,” she said. “That really helps the other girls, even the older ones who have been around for a while because they still get nervous too. But just her work ethic and her desire to improve supersedes any kind of nervousness that she has, and it helps her other teammates grow as well.”
Frutkin said Novak is also trying out for the 200-meter dash this year and working on her high jump.
Novak said she took to track because she enjoys running and became more motivated when she saw she had an ability at it.
“I started track and ... I was immediately good at it, and so, I was motivated to keep going at it because I thought I could get far in the sport,” she said.
Novak said she enjoys both the individual and team nature of track.
“I like how it’s an individual sport because you do not have to rely on people” for success, she said. “But then there’s the relays too, and you’re with your friends, and it’s a fun sport because you are cheering your friends on.”
Novak said she has learned a lot by running track, including how to be persistent in accomplishing her goals.
“If you have obstacles that are stopping you from doing what you need to do, you need to have the mindset that you can get over that,” she said. “You just need to get past that and not have anything get in your way.”
One of her goals for this season is to get her 100-meter time under 13 seconds.
“I think I’m close to running sub-13 and I think I can,” Novak said. “I’m confident that I can achieve that goal this year.”