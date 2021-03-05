For most freshmen, there is a major learning curve when it comes to adapting to the high school game. The curve is even more intense for someone like Alanna Silverman, who hadn’t played hockey prior to this year.
Despite being a novice for Brush High School in Lyndhurst, head coach Brian Przybyszewski said she already has some natural-born talent that helps her keep up with the upperclassmen on the ice.
“She’s one of the most aggressive players I have,” Przybyszewski said. “For her to just start skating this year, and to do as good as she has, she’s not afraid of anything, I can tell you that. ... She’s definitely got the spirit of a hockey player. I’ve been in this game since I was 5 and one thing you can’t teach is to be aggressive. Win puck battles, to have the determination to compete.”
Being one of four girls on the team, Silverman, a forward, said her teammates were open to help her when she joined.
“Everyone was just trying to help me learn the sport,” said Silverman, who also plays softball and volleyball for the Arcs. “I don’t think they looked down upon me. I think they saw me as their peer who needed help learning something new. For other teams, there’s certainly a gender gap where females are not as appreciated as the males in hockey, but on my team everyone is very inclusive.”
Silverman credits her time at the C.E. Orr Ice Arena in Euclid for her quick development in skating and stickhandling skills. When she wasn’t practicing with her team, Silverman and her friends would spend hours at the rink trying to perfect her craft.
“At the rink, you had to have a devotion to the sport and you have to be passionate about it,” she said. “So, you had to work as hard as you could, knowing you wanted to improve and knowing you wanted to get better. So, it would take like two hours trying to get one move down. I think stickhandling took me a couple weeks, shooting was hard. But I had support from other people and my friends. And that helps me to keep going in the sport.”
Silverman has three assists through 13 games this season. But her biggest asset goes beyond the box score.
“My determination,” Silverman said. “Like not giving up if I’m tired. I know that I have to keep going for my team, and I know that I have to help them. So it’s really like a team effort, and everyone’s supporting each other. I think the team is actually my greatest asset.”
Although her high school career is still young, Silverman already has her sights set on her post-graduate goals. She hopes to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Harvard University, both in Cambridge, Mass., to become an environmental scientist, with a focus on reversing soil pollution.