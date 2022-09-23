Sometimes it isn’t the biggest player on the field that makes the largest impact. It’s the best prepared, most intelligent player, and that is the case with Eli Swirsky, this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Swirsky, a senior who plays forward and midfield for the soccer team at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 135 pounds, but plays far bigger than that, his coach Joe Ciuni said.
“He is not as big as many of his opponents, yet he wins many one-on-one battles because he outworks them and is an intelligent soccer player, meaning he anticipates the next play and knows the angles to play,” he said.
Swirsky said his height and weight were initially an obstacle, but one he overcame as he adapted to a more physical version of the game he’s been playing since third grade.
“I learned that there is always a way to use your own strengths,” Swirsky said. “I learned to get to the ball quickly and make my opponents play my game.”
Swirsky has five goals and four assists on the season.
Beyond speed and strategy, Swirsky also has great foot skills, Ciuni said.
“He is very comfortable with the ball at his feet,” he said.
But the starting point for Swirsky’s development has been his character and work ethic, Ciuni said.
“Eli has a work ethic second to none,” he said. “Eli is respectful of authority, understands the value of hard work, is a team player and knows how to have fun. I would be proud to call him my own son.”
Swirsky, one of the team’s senior captains, is also a player his teammates look up to, Ciuni said.
“He knows how to motivate his teammates with words and his actions,” Ciuni said.
For Swirsky, his accomplishments on the soccer field, including winning the Ohio State Cup and competing with his club team at nationals, have carried over to other aspects of his life.
“Soccer has taught me to work with others and to deal with disappointments by working hard to achieve the things that I want to accomplish in life,” he said.
That determination is evident to his coach.
“Eli has a high level of confidence in himself and his abilities,” Ciuni said. “No obstacle is too difficult to overcome. He believes in himself, partly because he worked so hard to get where he is today. If he does not succeed the first time, he never gives up. I wish I had two more Elis on the team.”
Swirsky also helped start the Jewish Heritage Club at Gilmour that raised more than $1,000 for the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry in South Euclid and he volunteered at the pantry last year.
He also played in the 2018 Maccabi Games in Orange County, Calif., as a member of the Mandel Jewish Community Center team. He celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.