Ephraim Blau, a senior at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, is not only one of the top 15 Jewish basketball players in the nation, he is also a team-first athlete who, even when battling injuries, gave his all and played a pivotal role in his team’s success, according to his coach Zac Katz.
Blau, who is averaging 15.9 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 62%, has played a key role in several wins this season, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer at Grand River Academy in Austinburg. He also scored 37 points to go with 12 rebounds, five steals, three assists and one dunk on 65% shooting in a win over Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School in Cleveland. Those games helped Blau to be selected as the 2023 spring sports season first Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week.
Blau, who plays guard and forward, said he first got involved with sports because of his family.
“I have played sports my whole life,” he said. “My parents and older brothers all were terrific athletes and I’ve been playing for as long as I could remember. Sports has been an essential part of my maturity and growth as an individual.”
For Blau, the most meaningful thing about sports is the work you need to put in to succeed.
“I love working hard, pushing my limits and all the time spent trying to be the best version of myself I could be,” he said. “I love the process of getting better and working toward being the best I could be every day.”
All of this work culminated in what Blau said is his biggest accomplishment so far, being named one of the top 15 Jewish basketball players in the nation by Jewish Hoops of America last year.
But this accomplishment did not come without significant obstacles as Blau underwent surgery on each hip in 10th grade due to a condition called femoroacetabular impingement, or hip impingement. However, Blau said he was not deterred by this setback.
“After many months of physical therapy, hard work, discipline and dedication, I got to play again in both 11th and 12th grade,” he said. “To overcome the surgery and time lost, I increased my training and pushed myself to be my best in all facets of athletic ability. Whether it be basketball training, plyometrics (using speed and force of different movements to build muscle power) or weight training, I was giving it my 100%.”
Blau said he’s learned two important lessons from basketball that he applies in his life.
“The first is striving to be the best version of yourself every day,” he said. “Similar to how hard you must work and disciplined you must be to be successful in sports, the same goes for school, being a good friend and religious growth. The journey to success is a long process, but it is not all about the destination, it is about the journey that gets you there. That journey is working on yourself, day in and day out, to be the best version of yourself in all areas of life.”
Blau said he also learned the importance of staying positive.
“It is very easy to get discouraged in life and especially in difficult situations, many strictly look at the negativity surrounding them,” he said. “However, sports have taught me that just because you lose a game does not mean you are a failure. You need to look at the positives in the situation and try to implore and be better the next time. It is only a failure if you stop trying.”
Blau would like to continue playing basketball at Yeshiva University in New York City, where he will attend college in the fall.