Grace Perlberg, the Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week, has loved swimming since she was a child.
“I always loved being in the pool,” she said, adding she was drawn to the sport by the individual nature of the sport. “The fact that it was individual to me and I had to hold myself accountable if I wanted to succeed. ... I liked that level of discipline I had to have.”
According to her coach, David Perchinske, who has coached Perlberg for the past five years, that discipline is just one of the factors that has made her a success.
“She’s a student of the sport and regardless of whatever she’s achieved, she’s always thirsting for more,” he said. “She’s always striving to be the best you can be.”
According to Perchinske, that love for the sport and the dedication she has shown to it has made her a successful swimmer, a team leader on Solon High School girls’ swimming team and one of the top swimmers in the state.
For instance, Perlberg has helped lead her team to several conference titles and placed 19th in the 200-meter individual medley at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I state championships last month.
Perlberg signed a letter of intent to swim for Bowling Green State University Nov. 9, 2022 in front of her family in the Solon High School pool lobby, which she said is her greatest accomplishment as a swimmer.
“That encapsulated most of my goals for swimming, to swim for a Division I program,” she said. “All of the work I’ve put in paid off in that moment.”
Beyond her own success, Perchinske said she is dedicated to the success of others through her leadership on the swim team and serving as a coach for younger swimmers.
“She’s helped the more novice swimmers learn” on the Solon team, he said. “She certainly leads by example” for her teammates. “She’s certainly been an invaluable resource for us.”
Perlberg said helping her teammates means a lot to her, referencing teammates who had never made it to the state championships before.
“To get to be a part of helping (my teammates) succeed, that team aspect, is what’s most meaningful to me,” Perlberg said. “To know that I helped those girls achieve their goals while achieving mine.”
Perlberg, who has had to persevere through injuries this year, said she turns to her faith when things get difficult.
Her Judaism is “definitely a form of motivation, to keep going especially during hard times,” she said. “When things get tough you can always go back to your roots, to your faith.”