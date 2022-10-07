Grant Keilin is this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings based not only on his production on the field, but also the work he’s put in off of it. The sophomore leads the Beachwood High School boys’ soccer team with 16 goals and is tied for the team lead with six assists.
He has also scored goals in seven straight games with the last five being multi-goal games and helping lead his team to an 11-1-1 record after 13 games.
Keilin is the team’s playmaker, his coach Brian Greene told the CJN.
“Grant is a difference maker, plain and simple,” Greene said. “If he isn’t scoring the goals, he is making passes to set up the goals.”
Keilin is so successful because of his work ethic and leadership skills, Greene said.
“Grant is a hard-working practice player and he loves the game,” Greene said. “He pushes his teammates to be better everyday.”
Given his on-field production, Keilin is the focal point for other teams, but uses that to his advantage, he said.
“He is constantly being man marked which can be frustrating, but he distributes the ball to teammates and makes space for them to shine,” Greene said. “It has made him a better player.”
Keilin, who started playing soccer as a child, said his success is due in part to his speed on the field, something that he has worked on.
“My biggest obstacle was my speed going into high school,” he said. “I wasn’t the fastest player, but with the help of training and my coaches, I was able to get faster and faster, helping me and my team out a lot more.”
Keilin, who plays center defensive midfield, center midfield and center attacking midfield, said he improved his speed by running sprints and improving his form.
This training has allowed him to not only be successful for the Bison, but also helped him in what he said is his biggest accomplishment, winning his club league and going to San Diego for the club playoffs.
But, for Keilin, the most meaningful thing about sports “is being able to grow and share special moments with my teammates.”
He said the lessons learned from soccer have helped him outside of sports, too.
“One lesson that sports carried over into the real world is to never give up and work hard on everything that I do. This has helped me to accomplish a lot in my life,” Keilin said.
He said soccer also taught him the value of his team. “I apply this in life everyday whether it is working in groups in school, or doing other activities outside of school that require teamwork. Teamwork has made me not only a better athlete, but a better student and better person.”