According to Hawken School tennis Coach Brian Smallwood, junior Hayley Garber’s mental toughness and drive to improve is a reason why she is such a successful tennis player. It is that success on the court, with Garber winning match after match this year, along with qualifying for sectional and helping Hawken secure a Chagrin Valley Conference title, that helped her become the Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Garber, who was also named a Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week last year, said she has been playing tennis since childhood. She was introduced to the game by her parents who also play and started dedicating herself to the sport in middle school.
Garber, who plays mostly singles during the year and doubles in postseason play, has qualified for statewide competition two straight years with her longtime doubles partner, Eliana Yang. They will seek another state berth during the district tournament this weekend. She counts qualifying for the state tournament as one of her most significant accomplishments on the court and the payoff for her hard work.
“This accomplishment is something that I work for all throughout the season and offseason training, so accomplishing this my freshman and sophomore year was very exciting,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Garber, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, has also found success in individual matches throughout the year, including comeback wins in a doubles match versus Columbus Academy and in sectional competition. This is due, in great part, to the mental toughness and control that she has developed through the years, said Smallwood, who has coached Garber for three years.
“One of the biggest (changes) is just how she’s managed to overcome situations,” he said. “I feel like with age comes knowledge. And she’s been able to control herself emotionally when she’s in matches when she’s got to do problem solving.”
Garber has faced significant challenges off the court as well, having been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in sixth grade, which forced her out of tennis for a year, and her older brother, Michael, dying a few years ago.
Now, she plays in his honor and memory, Garber said.
“Although this was an extremely hard experience, I continued to play for him, just as he had seen me do,” she said.
Losing her brother and being diagnosed with Crohn’s “have given me so many more reasons to work extra hard and never give up. I had many opportunities to just take the easy way out and give up, but I just used these as motivation and still do to this day.”
Tennis itself has taught her many lessons as well, Garber said.
“Since tennis is such an individual sport, there are so many lessons I have learned through practice and matches that help me outside the court,” she said. “Work ethics and perseverance are two of the biggest lessons. When you’re on the court, you’re the only one who dictates your mood and how hard you are willing to work. It is very easy to get down on yourself when you are losing, but I have learned how to persevere through this.”
These lessons have also helped her in school, she said.
“I have also had to persevere several times in school when I either don’t understand something or something is challenging to me,” Garber said. “Tennis has also shaped my work ethic significantly because I control how much effort I want to put in, which is the same with school and life overall.”
Despite all of her success on the court, for Garber it is the friendships she’s developed that mean the most.
“I think all of the memories I have made over all the years and all of the lifelong friends I have made are the most meaningful because it has helped shape who I am today,” she said. “I have spent countless weekends out of town at tournaments with my mom and often times I see my coaches and tennis friends more than I see my own friends and family, but I wouldn’t want to change anything. My tennis friends are my best friends and we support each other endlessly.”