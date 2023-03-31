Izzy Wilbur never stops working to improve her game and that dedication has paid off as she became the starting point guard for Fuchs Mizrachi School girls’ basketball’s team as a freshman.
According to her coach, Joshua Wieder, she had numerous standout performances this year, including leading the team in scoring, rebounds and steals in its championship game win over Toronto’s Ulpanat Orot Girls School in the Faye Comet Invitational Tournament, a five-team tournament between Orthodox day schools, including Columbus Torah Academy, Farber Hebrew Day School in Detroit, Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh and Ulpanat Orot.
Izzy was also the most valuable player this year of the Captain Hyman P. Galbut Girls Basketball Shabbaton in Miami, Fla. This is her second time being named MVP after winning the award last year in the tournament as an eighth grader, which includes 12 Orthodox day schools from throughout the country and Canada. Fuchs Mizrachi placed seventh in this year’s tournament.
As a result of these performances, she is being named this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week.
Izzy credited Wieder, who is also her cousin, for helping her progress as a player.
“I had the opportunity to play for my school and have an awesome coach,” she said. “I got lucky.”
Izzy said she loves the sport because of “the feeling when you play ... you can just be free and you have a team that relies on you and you rely on them.”
It is her teammates that mean the most to her, Izzy said.
“It’s working together, it’s the friendships, it’s the chemistry” that are so meaningful, she said.
To hone her game, Izzy said she has worked throughout the school year on shooting, dribbling and agility, among other skills.
Wieder said what stands out about Izzy is her “drive, how hard she works.” He said she trains twice a day, six days a week during the summer, which has allowed her to improve “significantly” as a player since he started coaching her in the seventh grade.
Also, during the season she practices with her teammates Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 a.m. and then in the evenings from 7 to 8:30 or 9 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays she practices in the mornings starting at 6 a.m. and has evening practices at 7 p.m.
As a result, Izzy has quickly learned the skills necessary to play point guard, Wieder said.
“She’s learned how to read defenses, how to find weak side reads, how to read pick and rolls, how to find the back cuts, how to read when to shoot, how to read when to drive, how to figure out what the other defense is running and how to make decisions on the floor,” he said.
Wieder said Izzy has also learned to play selflessly.
“She’s learning how to make everybody else better and she’s learning how to encourage people to be better,” he said. “She learned that it’s not as important for her to have impressive stats and it is to make sure that the team plays that it’s highest possible level. So, rather than focusing on her getting 25 to 30 points a game, she’s focusing more making sure everybody else has good looks at the basket and makes the right plays rather than plays that serve her stats the best.”
He said Izzy’s hard work helped the team to perform better versus certain defensive looks as the girls’ varsity team “went from a team that couldn’t beat the press to a team that could compete with teams that pressed us.”
Despite her focus on basketball, Izzy said she till makes time for her faith, staying involved in a number of Jewish activities, including BBYO, NCSY, Shabbaton, while also going to shul every Shabbat.
Izzy said her Judaism is important to her and God helps inspire her.
“Perseverance, God is definitely part of that,” she said adding, “He gave a hand to help” with her reaching her goals.