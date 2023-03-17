This week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week is senior Shaker Heights High School hockey player Jack Camp. According to his coach, Matt Bartley, Camp is a leader and selfless player who has played a key role in the team’s success.
Camp is “willing to do the little things that may go unnoticed ... behind the scenes, talking to teammates, helping out, pitching in. ... He does all the little things well and he doesn’t really care if he gets the credit or not. He’s just there to do what he can to make the team successful.”
This attitude has paid off on the statistic sheet as well as Camp made the game-winning goals in two tournament games this season, Bartley said. He scored the winning goal against Walsh Jesuit High School to advance his team to the semifinals of the Great Lakes Hockey League’s Cleveland Cup. He also scored the winning goal against Mentor High School in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament, where his team finished among the top 16 teams in the state.
Camp said “it was pretty cool, pretty special” to score goals to win a tournament game for his team.
But this was not his first taste of playoff success as he said one of his favorite memories was winning the district championship in middle school as part of the Cleveland Suburban Hockey League.
Camp said his love of hockey started at a young age, spurred on by his parents, especially his mother, Meredith Camp, whom he said was a big hockey fan when he was growing up.
Camp, who plays center for the Raiders, said he values the friends he’s made while playing hockey.
“Most of my friends I’ve made (while) playing hockey,” he said.
Camp said he has also learned lessons in hockey that he carried over into other parts of his life.
“I’ve really learned a lot about leadership,” he said. “I’m a (team) captain and that taught me how to be a leader and communicating with my peers.”
His experiences on the ice have also helped Camp in other ways.
“I think the work ethic that hockey taught me, staying committed to things, seeing things always through.” Camp said. “I think that really helped me a lot in life and makes me work harder.”
He said he also learned about tenacity from his studies at The Temple-Tifereth Israel Sunday school in Beachwood.
Camp said he learned about all the hardships the Jewish people have endured through history, including the Passover story of escaping from Egypt and how they just kept persevering.
“It taught me a really big lesson,” he said. “Just keep persevering and (good) things will happen.”
Camp said he will attend The Ohio State University in Columbus and is deciding whether to join the university’s hockey club.