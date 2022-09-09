Jack Felder, Beachwood High School football center and defensive end, is the first Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Felder is the first player of the week in 2022 based on his performance versus Orange High School, where he anchored the offensive line and made contributions to defense with a sack and special teams, blocking a punt in the Bison’s 43-8 victory.
“It feels great to know that you made a difference in the game and helping put your team in a good position,” said Felder, a junior.
Felder, who has played football since fourth grade, said he loved the sport since watching it as a child with his father who also encouraged him to take up a sport. As Beachwood did not have a football youth program, Felder played in Orange during his first few years. This provided extra meaning to the Aug. 19 season-opening game as he played against friends and ex-teammates as well as Orange being Beachwood’s arch-rival.
“Just coming out against our rival, against Orange and being able to win that game was special to me,” said Felder, who is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “A lot of people that I know didn’t think we were going to be able to (win) and we were able to accomplish what we wanted to.”
Since starting to play for Beachwood in middle school, Felder has benefited from playing for the same coach, Scott Fischer, for a number of years. Fischer coached Felder throughout middle school and is coaching him this year in high school as he was named head football coach in May. Felder said this familiarity has helped him to perform well as he is comfortable with his coach and knows exactly what he needs from him.
Fischer said that he and Felder’s teammates know exactly what to expect from him – a player who works hard, takes responsibility and lets his play do the talking.
“I call him ‘the rock.’” Fischer said. “He makes all the right calls for our offensive line adjustments. And ... he’s always doing his job. He’s always the first one off the ground. He’s the first one back to the line of scrimmage ready for next play. So kids kind of look up to that.”
Felder said playing football has taught him persistence, discipline and leadership skills which is also applying off the field.
For instance, Felder said he has had to deal with asthma, which has made it, at times, difficult for him to breathe at times while playing. But he persisted through this challenge, overcoming the obstacle, in part, by doing cardiovascular training , such as running, during the summer.
Fischer praised Felder for that drive, noting that he has worked hard over the years to build up his endurance. As a result, he has gone from a part-time player to someone who not only plays the whole game, but on both sides of the ball.
“He’s really done a great job of just conditioning himself and overcoming ... the breathing issues he’s had,” Fischer said.
Felder said balancing school and sports has taught him discipline as well, he said. That discipline has allowed him to maintain a 4.2 GPA in high school, he said.
Felder said playing football has helped him become a leader, both on the team and in his other pursuits. To this point, he was selected by his school to participate in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar. The three-day program is meant “to inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation,” according to the organization’s website. Each high school in the country nominates one sophomore to attend the seminar in their state.
Felder said participating in the seminar this past summer taught him many things, including how to “become more social outside of your comfort zone, being able to meet new people,” he said.
Looking ahead, Felder said he plans to continue playing football and would like to potentially play in college. However, he has yet to explore where he might want to attend.