Jordan Trostler, a senior at Orange High School in Pepper Pike and a team captain on the varsity lacrosse team, is the final Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week for the 2022-23 school year. Trostler was selected, in part, for his seven goals through the six games this year, including four goals in a 9-5 victory over Willoughby South High School April 11.
Trostler is an attacker for the team and responsible for scoring. According to his coach, Nick Hyclak, he excels at this and by being such a reliable scorer he opens up opportunities for his teammates.
“If the defense starts to focus more on him and preventing him from getting the ball, then it opens up some of our other attack men and midfielders to pick up any lack of scoring,” he said.
Jordan has been successful because of his accuracy and the hard work he puts in each day, Hyclak said.
“He has a very accurate shot from the right side of the field due to him being a left-handed shot,” he said. “It gives him a little bit of an advantage because the majority of lacrosse players” are right-handed.
Also, Trostler has made his shots more powerful by working with coaches to improve his mechanics, Hyclak said.
He is “just trying to get more power behind the shot by getting more of his body into the shot, not just relying on throwing with the hands and the arms,” he said. “Just trying to get more of that emphasis of that power is going to come from the legs and then rotation with the hips and the upper body and then the follow through kind of comes through with the arms and the hands.”
Beyond scoring, Trostler has made a difference as a team captain, even leading the team as it was searching for a new head coach, eventually hiring Hyclak.
“His leadership stood out from the beginning of the season even into the coaching search because it kind of took later into the school year before they had the coach in place,” he said. “I believe he was pretty encouraging and wanted to be on top of who was coaching and when they would be in place to start working with the boys.”
Hyclak said Jordan’s leadership also “extends onto the field as well by motivating his teammates and leading by example as well.”
Trostler said he tried many other sports before deciding on lacrosse.
“I’ve always been interested in sports, but it took a pretty long time to find one sport to really stick to,” he said. “I thought (lacrosse) was really interesting. It was something I hadn’t really heard much about and it’s still kind of a growing sport. So, I thought it would be cool to try because it’s less popular.”
He said what he finds meaningful about playing sports is the way it can unite people.
“You’re going on a field and you’re playing against a bunch of people you’ve never met before and you’re talking to them and you’re competing with them and it’s just a good way to bring people together from different areas,” he said.
Trostler said one career highlight was the first three-goal game, or hat trick, he scored as a sophomore, but, each goal is meaningful.
“I think every time I score a goal, it’s just a cool moment for me,” he said.
He attributed his success to several factors, including the amount of work he puts in, the experience he has in the sport, along with his growing responsibility on the team.
“I’m a captain, and I just took on a higher responsibility, which I think caused me to play more confidently on the field, which definitely has a direct effect with how many goals I score,” he said.
The right attitude when facing struggles is also key off the field, he said.
“Just have more positive self talk,” said Trostler, who will be heading to The Ohio State University in Columbus in the fall. “That’s what I found helps me. You just got to have a quick memory about stuff like that. Forget about it, move on, talk positively about yourself, which will most likely bring on a positive outcome.”