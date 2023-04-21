Sophomore Josh Rosenblitt, this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week, has accomplished a lot in the year or so he’s been playing baseball at Beachwood High School, his coach Ben Shepherd told the Cleveland Jewish News. In that time, he has risen to be the ace of the pitching staff and a team captain, and recently showed his talent on the hill by throwing seven innings of one-run ball with 15 strikeouts and just two walks versus Indian Hill High School, located outside Cincinnati in his first start.
According to his coach, Rosenblitt excels because of a mix of athletic talent, a high baseball IQ and his work ethic.
“I’ve been coaching for 20 years and he’s farther ahead than almost any sophomore I’ve ever coached before,” Shepherd said.
Rosenblitt’s athletic ability and leadership skills mean a lot to the team, he said.
“As a freshman last year, he stepped up big and you would have never guessed he was a freshman last year,” Shepherd said. Now this year “no one sees him as a sophomore. He’s well beyond his years, so people don’t see him that way. So, he leads not only by example, but verbally as well. ... I don’t know where we’d be if we didn’t have him.”
And Shepherd said Rosenblitt should only continue to improve.
“The sky is really the limit for him,” he said. “I mean his biggest thing is just to keep getting bigger and stronger as he grows into himself. Again, I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I haven’t coached anybody at this level, maybe one or two that were physically gifted (like this), but the work ethic he has in between is bar none.”
While strength training will allow Rosenblitt to throw harder in the years to come, it is his accuracy and his strategy on the mound that make all the difference now, Shepherd said.
He succeeds “because of how smart he is, his acumen when it comes to, pitching. He knows how to set guys up. He knows how to throw. ... He just sits back and he lets you get yourself out.”
Rosenblitt said he started playing baseball competitively when he was 8 years old, but has been in love with the sport for as long as he can remember as a way to spend time with friends and relax.
Baseball “was just always a good place to get everything off your mind. … you could forget everything that’s going on outside of sports on the field and just go play with your friends,” he said.
Rosenblitt, who said he spends hours watching baseball every day to learn from the best players, said he finds it rewarding to see hard work, including film work, pay off on the field.
“You don’t know how to get better unless you see the best of the best,” he said of his film watching.
Rosenblitt said such dedication by him and his teammates paid off last year when the Bison won the Chagrin Valley Conference for the first time in seven years despite having an entirely new coaching staff.
The willingness to put the time in, to work hard to improve, carries over into other aspects of his life, he said.
“Just handling the tough times, staying positive, staying calm, even if that means you have to take a loss” is important, Rosenblitt said. “It doesn’t always feel like the best, but always remember that you’re gonna get another chance. And that’s the same with school. Something doesn’t go well (and) you have to stay calm (and) stay relaxed. You can’t lose your composure.”