Joshua Hertz’s senior season on the Copley High School swim team did not start off the way he envisioned it would. The COVID-19 pandemic, along with a midseason coaching change, caused a domino effect of adversity and difficulties.
And still, Hertz’s performance by the end of the season is something he looks back at with pride.
“It was really a fun experience,” said Hertz, referring to the Ohio High School State Swimming Championships on Feb. 25. “It was of course very different this year, but it was still an honor to go. I enjoyed it immensely, even if we didn’t get to stand on the podium at the end of our races. We still were proud of how we did and were happy to feel accomplished in a year that has been so hectic and crazy.”
Hertz finished fifth out of 24 competitors in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.12, and also finished ninth in the 200-yard individual medley in 1:59.54.
Hertz, along with his teammates Isaac Blubaug, Daniel McGrath and Ricky Jones finished 22nd in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:42.10.
Although they did not place at the meet, Hertz was proud of the adversity they overcame. Due to the pandemic, the preseason was canceled, making it difficult to gear up for the grind of the regular season in the way that they normally would. Additionally, they were not allowed to have regular morning practices, and their time in the weight room was limited as to properly follow social distancing and capacity protocols.
On top of the swimming Hertz also said it was difficult to be social with his teammates like normal.
“It was strange, we couldn’t hang out too much outside of practice,” Hertz said. “So, there’s the social aspect of it, because much of high school sports is the social part of it. I would say what was most difficult was just getting through regular practices, staying 6 feet apart, and at the same time trying to work on your strokes, your turns, and keep things technically working.”
To add onto the hectic nature of competing during a pandemic, Copley underwent a coaching change in the middle of the season. Hertz said they were able to navigate it well under new coach Amanda Hinton.
“It was inspiring to see how we still did well at the end of the season regardless of the adversity we faced,” Hertz said. “We couldn’t have as much practice time as we wanted because of COVID, we couldn’t always swim when we wanted, and we didn’t have the preseason practices we usually have. But I was pleased to see that people were still satisfied with how they did.”
Good luck to our swimmers heading to the OHSAA state swimming championships! Go Copley! pic.twitter.com/Me3qkn8v7Q— CHS Athletics (@CopleyHSSports) February 24, 2021
While it would have been easy to find excuses for himself, Hertz said he pushed himself and found momentum as the season went on.
“I said to myself that if I go just as fast as I went last year, I would be satisfied,” Hertz said. “But as I really got closer to this new coach, I got more hopeful and my expectations went up. And I think I defied those expectations of what I thought I was going to do at the district meet this year. I went faster in my races than I’ve ever gone before, which honestly, I wasn’t sure I was going to. I had to go in with an open mind, because I knew I could do horribly (due to the fact that) we didn’t have the season that we wanted. But, I could also surprise myself.”
Hertz leaves Copley as the record holder in the 100-yard breaststroke in 57.77, which he set at this year’s Northeast District High School Championship - Division II, and the 100-yard breaststroke for the Copley pool record in 1:01.23.
Publisher’s note: Joshua Hertz is the son of David Hertz, Board Chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company