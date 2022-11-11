Orange High School senior Kaleb Berns is this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings because his playmaking ability led the Lions to a comeback victory over Tallmadge High School in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys’ soccer sectional finals.
“Kaleb has performed phenomenal in the postseason scoring our game winning goal against Tallmadge,” coach Stevan Bjelicic told the Cleveland Jewish News. “He also has contributed in the midfield by winning his individual battles and being a big threat offensively.”
This performance, where Berns, who plays center-midfield, scored two second half goals to lift Orange to a 3-2 victory over Tallmadge, is the latest example of how he has made a difference for the team this year, Bjelicic said.
“The difference Kaleb makes is he had to step up this year with a couple injuries we had, and graduating a big chunk of the team last year,” he said. “He had to become our playmaker offensively and find ways to create chances going forward. He also stepped up defensively by winning his individual battles and usually shutting down their (opposing team’s) biggest threat in the mid field.”
Taking on that role has presented a challenge for Kaleb as the team’s opponents routinely target him, Bjelicic said. But his growth as a player has allowed him to handle the challenge.
Kaleb “creates space for himself and finds ways to get involved in the game,” he said. “The thing that stands out about Kaleb is his confidence when he plays. When he gets the ball you can see his decision-making and play-making ability over the years become better.”
Kaleb said beyond his successes on the field, he is most proud of becoming a leader on the team this year.
“My prized accomplishment is being appointed as captain of my high school soccer team this year,” he told the CJN. “Being captain allowed me to develop my leadership skills to a level that I wasn’t able to before, so the experience taught me a lot.”
Kaleb said he also values the friends he’s made through soccer.
“The most meaningful aspect of sports is the bond that I’ve developed with my teammates throughout the year,” he said. “Through the ups and downs that occur during the season, I have developed lifelong relationships with former and current teammates.”
Kaleb, looking back on his years as a high school athlete, said he has learned lessons that will benefit him outside sports.
“Sports have provided me with a balance between competition and cooperation, and I plan to utilize this balance throughout the rest of my life,” he said. “While friendship is imperative in having fun, it’s also important to establish competition on the team. I learned this as captain of my team this year, where it was necessary for me to find this healthy balance.”