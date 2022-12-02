The Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Players of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings from the fall sports season were honored for their successes both on and off the playing field during an awards banquet Dec. 1.
Kevin S. Adelstein, President, Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, opened the celebration at Buffalo Wild Wings in Warrensville Heights by honoring the award’s namesake, Les Levine. Levine was a fixture in Cleveland sports for five decades and was inducted posthumously into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Journalism Hall of Fame April 3.
This year was the first time the awards celebration was held without Levine, who died at age 74 on Feb. 3, 2021, Adelstein said. He called Levine a “fixture” in both the local Jewish community and in Cleveland sports, from the pros all the way down to high school athletics.
The CJPC is “so honored” to name the player of the week awards for him, Adelstein said.
“Les would be so proud” of the evening’s honorees, Adelstein said, adding that seeing student-athletes’ success “was so important to Les.”
Levine’s widow, Allison, took the stage to congratulate the honorees.
“I want to tell you that I’m very proud of each and every one of you,” she said. “I want to congratulate the coaches, parents and grandparents, many of whom I know. ... It’s hard to be a student-athlete.”
Allison Levine said she was honored to represent her husband at the awards event and knew how strongly he felt about supporting these athletes.
“He would be so proud of each and every one of you,” she said. “Keep up the good work.”
Les Levine High School Player of the Week awards honor Jewish high school student-athletes from Northeast Ohio on weekly basis in the newspaper with a story and photos during sports seasons throughout the year. Honorees are nominated and selected based upon accomplishments during the year.
Local sports talk show host Mark “Munch” Bishop spoke of the importance of high school sports – not just for the athletes, but for their communities.
“High school is the last bastion of amateur sports, no matter what anyone says,” he said. “Sure, you’re playing to win games, you’re playing to win meets and win matches. But you are also playing for, truly, the name on the front of your jersey. That’s what you’re playing for – you’re playing for your teammates, you’re playing for your community.”
Then, Bob Jacob, the CJN’s managing editor, called up each athlete to present them with their plaque and a gift certificate to Buffalo Wild Wings. The athletes then took a photo with Bishop.
The students were selected not only because of their success on the field, but their character and leadership off of it. The honorees were:
• Jack Felder, Beachwood High School football center and defensive end, who anchored his offensive line and made contributions to defense and special teams. He had a sack and blocked a punt in the Bison’s 43-8 victory earlier this season. “I call him ‘the rock,’” said his coach Scott Fischer. “He makes all the right calls for our offensive line adjustments. And ... he’s always doing his job.”
• Aaron Titlebaum, Solon High School football kicker, was praised not only for his clutch 42-yard kick to cap a 17-14 comeback against Stow-Munroe Falls on Sept. 2, but his maturity, persistence and focus. His coach Brian Wisniewski said Titlebaum displays a maturity that allows him to balance two sports, as he also plays soccer, and a persistence and drive to improve that has led him to be a better, stronger and more accurate kicker.
• Eli Swirsky, Gilmour Academy soccer player, was praised for his leadership on the field despite the size mismatches he usually deals with. His coach Joe Ciuni said, “He is not as big as many of his opponents, yet he wins many one-on-one battles because he outworks them and is an intelligent soccer player, meaning he anticipates the next play and knows the angles to play.”
• Blake Rothchild, Orange High School tennis player, was lauded as not only a standout athlete, but a leader of great strength and character. Her father’s memory has inspired her, as she said she’s “playing with a purpose for not only me, but my dad as well.”
• Grant Keilin, Beachwood High School soccer player, was praised for being a pivotal player on his team. “Grant is a difference maker, plain and simple,” said his coach Brian Greene. “If he isn’t scoring the goals, he is making passes to set up the goals.”
• Hawken School tennis player Hayley Garber’s coach Brian Smallwood praised her mental toughness and drive to improve as a reason why she is such a successful athlete. Garber has also faced significant challenges off the court, having been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in sixth grade, which forced her out of tennis for a year, and with the death of her older brother, Michael, a few years ago. Now, she plays in his honor and memory. Garber said, “Although this was an extremely hard experience, I continued to play for him, just as he had seen me do.”
• Solon High School football player Owen Grossman has made numerous game-changing plays on defense for his team this year, including a one-handed interception for which his coaches gave him a special honor. It is this production, along with his team-first attitude and drive to improve, that serves as an example to his teammates, his coach Brian Wisniewski said. “He is a great role model for the young players in our program of how to handle yourself in the off-season and how to work in practice to become better,” Wisniewski said.
• Fuchs Mizrachi School soccer player Dahlia Messeloff is already making an impact in her freshman year as a top scorer on the girls’ soccer team. Her season was punctuated by a four-goal performance versus Villa Angela-St. Joseph in September. Messeloff’s success is no surprise to her coach, Carrie Mathes, given her work ethic. “She always gives 110% on the field,” Mathes said. “Dahlia has had a record year with starting every game and she has tripled the number of goals she has scored from last year.”
• Shaker Heights High School field hockey player Maggie Senturia has played an integral role in her team reaching the 2022 regional champion in field hockey for the second consecutive year and qualifying for the state tournament. Her coach Ashley Boorstein said Senturia is an essential part of the defensive performance of the team that has gone undefeated at home while holding its opponents scoreless. “Maggie is a steady and patient defender who consistently stops the attacking team and picks off the ball against our toughest defenders,” she said.
• Orange High School soccer player Kaleb Berns’ playmaking ability led the Lions to a comeback victory over Tallmadge High School in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys’ soccer sectional finals. “Kaleb has performed phenomenally in the postseason, scoring our game-winning goal against Tallmadge,” said his coach Stevan Bjelicic. “He also has contributed in the midfield by winning his individual battles and being a big threat offensively.”