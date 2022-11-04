Shaker Heights High School is the 2022 regional champion in field hockey for the second consecutive year and on its way to the state tournament in no small part due to the performance of senior Maggie Senturia, this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
Shaker Heights was expected to face Thomas Worthington in a semifinal Nov. 3, with the winner advancing to the championship game Nov. 5.
According to her coach, Ashley Boorstein, Maggie is an essential part of the defensive performance of the team that has gone undefeated at home while holding its opponents scoreless.
“Maggie is a steady and patient defender who consistently stops the attacking team and picks off the ball against our toughest defenders,” she said. “She is incredibly coachable and focused, always applying feedback and incorporating it into her game. After she makes a block or stops a play, she remains composed to find lines to outlet the ball and generate a counter attack for Shaker. ... Maggie has stopped some of the best offenses in the state.”
Her performances have contributed to a team that has only allowed eight goals all year and has compiled a 16-2-1 regular-season record, Boorstein said.
She said Maggie, whom she has coached for three years, has continually improved as a player, honing her defense over time.
“Her defensive strength continues to grow on a weekly basis,” she said. “Defensively, she has built a very low, strong defensive profile that she uses in stopping plays and creating turnovers, and she has focused on her footwork whether defending the right or left side, and finessed her hit when outletting the ball.”
Maggie, who plays defender on the right side for the team, said working to constantly improve means a lot to her.
“I have grown to find testing my physical limits and pushing myself to new ones very rewarding,” she said. “I really enjoy the little achievements, too, like when I have a perfect hit down the field, when my final lap is a little faster than the one before, when I execute a play exactly how it was meant to be done.”
However, she places her team’s success over any individual accolades.
“My most important goal for this season was to contribute to my team’s success, to do my job, to play a part in the outcome of any game,” she said. “So, I think my biggest accomplishment has been achieving that goal.”
Boorstein also lauded the dedication Maggie has shown off the field.
“In addition to being a key contributor to our defense on the field, Maggie is focused in the classroom as well, and has balanced an intense field hockey schedule with Shaker academics and taking a few classes at Case Western Reserve (University) this fall.”
Maggie agreed the lessons learned from field hockey have benefited her elsewhere.
“I have learned so many life lessons from playing field hockey that I know I would be a different person if I hadn’t played,” she said. “I’ve learned the importance of having confidence in myself, and that even just a little makes all the difference. I’ve learned that sometimes I need to stop over-thinking and just take my first step. And most importantly, I’ve learned that I can achieve the goals that I set for myself. Each of these lessons applies to every aspect of life, and I carry them with me wherever I go.”