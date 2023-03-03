Nathan Lurie, a senior guard at Beachwood High School, is an inspiration and represents what high school sports should be, his coach David Krasnow said. Lurie is also a player who has scored 1,000 points in his career, was named the player of the year for Division III of the Northeast Lakes District and helped lead his team for the first time in six years to a district final of the Division III Ohio High School Athletic Association boys’ basketball state championships, while averaging more than 26 points per game. It is for these and other accomplishments that Lurie is the Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week.
Lurie’s accomplishments have been highlighted by a career-high 42 points versus Geneva High School and getting a key steal and converting that with a layup to give Beachwood the lead against Padua Franciscan High School in Parma with just seconds left in the game as part of a comeback victory.
Lurie said his love for the sport started in fifth grade, but the dedication and drive to improve really ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID hit, I really started taking basketball very, very seriously,” he said. “I didn’t have much else to do, so I was playing basketball and working on my game a lot.”
Krasnow, who has coached Lurie since his freshman year, said he has never seen a player improve like Lurie has.
“I’ve ever seen a player honestly grow more than Nathan,” he said. “He’s always working for what’s next and how to be better.”
It is this drive to succeed that has allowed Lurie to perform far beyond expectations at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 145 pounds, Krasnow said.
“He’s an example of what hard work and determination can do ... he’s an inspiration, there’s no other way to say it,” Krasnow said.
Lurie said he has used the doubts about his abilities to fuel his successes.
“I’d say that nobody really thought that I’d be here and everybody told me that I couldn’t be where I’m at now, but I think that I took all that and used it as motivation and fuel,” he said. “And now I’m in the position where all the work paid off and we’re winning games and we’re doing good as a team.”
The key to his success is to put in the hours that it takes to improve, Lurie said.
“I was getting in the gym when no one else was ... I breathe the game,” he said.
And all that work has led to individual and team accolades, including reaching the district finals.
“I’ve been working since fifth grade for this,” Lurie said. “This is what I’ve been training for.”
In the end though, Lurie said its the memories and his teammates that mean the most to him.
“The basketball is gonna stop bouncing, but this is one of my favorite things that I’ve ever done in my life, play basketball,” he said. “Basketball has brought me so many friends, brought me close with so many people and I love my teammates. None of this would be possible without my teammates.”
Beachwood will play Perry High School in a division final at 7 p.m. March 3 at Niles McKinley High School.