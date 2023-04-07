This week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week, senior Shaker Heights High School hockey player Noam Greenberg, said he began playing hockey because of his brothers, both of whom also played the sport.
“When I was around 6, my brothers kind of forced me into hockey and I just kind of enjoyed it,” he said.
But what he enjoys about hockey does not necessarily have to do with how many goals and assists he gets as Greenberg said he’s “not much of a stats person.”
According to his coach Matt Bartley, this makes sense as the many contributions Greenberg has made to his team as a defenseman over the past four years he’s coached him did not necessarily show up on the stats sheet.
“He’s a tough kid who’s willing to do the little things other people may not want to do,” Bartley said.
Greenberg said his role is to be “the safety net,” preventing the other team from scoring, “trying to get in between attackers and the net, trying to keep people wide and block shots and kind of get physical and do the dirty work.” He said that, for him, a good game means “winning all of my one-on-ones, winning battles in the corner and getting the puck and keeping the team scoreless when I’m on ice.”
Such is the role of a defenseman, Bartley said. With “defenseman like him when you don’t notice them out there, it can be a good thing because it means they’re not making mistakes and letting up goals.”
And Greenberg is someone who effectively plays that role, he said.
“He’s a very good defensive player,” Bartley said. “He doesn’t make too many mistakes and he was just very consistent and someone we can rely on out there defensively every time he’s on the ice. So whether it’s against the other team’s top guys or place playing on the power play or killing penalties, he did a lot of everything this year.”
Greenberg also became an important leader on the team and was named a team captain this past year, Bartley said.
Greenberg “really has become more vocal, become a leader, really someone that would speak up when he needed to,” he said.
The team made the semifinals of the Great Lakes Hockey League’s Cleveland Cup and finished in the top 16 teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament.
He also is taking on leadership roles off the ice as he participates in icnext as part of the @akiva Hebrew For Teens program. Icnext is a two-year program providing training for Jewish high-school sophomore and juniors from all denominations to become advocates for Israel.
Greenberg said he will attend Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where he will likely continue his hockey career.