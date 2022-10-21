Owen Grossman has made numerous game changing plays on defense for the Solon High School football team this year, including a one-handed interception for which his coaches gave him a special honor. It is this production, along with his team-first attitude and drive to improve off of it that makes Grossman this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
According to his coach, Brian Wisniewski, Grossman, who plays cornerback and receiver, earned the honor known as Gold Link from his coaches for making the one-handed pick versus Brunswick Sept. 30. The honor recognizes “plays that go above and beyond the normal effort,” Wisniewski told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Such an effort is not a surprise as Grossman always gives his all, Wisniewski said.
“His effort in practice and knowledge of the game really stands out,” he said. “Owen does a great job of managing playing on both offense and defense. He studies the opponent and seems to always be in the right spot on Friday nights.”
Grossman’s mindset has impressed his coach from the start, Wisniewski said.
“He defines the word teammate daily and has really worked to be a great player in our program,” he said.
Grossman’s work ethic has made a tremendous difference as he went from playing sporatically for the varsity team last year to playing a key role on the team as a junior in 2022.
“I’ve never jumped out as the biggest, strongest or fastest on the team, however I have developed a very hard work ethic over the years in order to overcome those challenges,” Grossman told the CJN.
And the results show on the field as Grossman said his team’s defense through the first nine games has recorded three shutouts, held three other teams to 14 points or less and is undefeated at home. The Comets play their final regular-season game Oct. 21 at Medina.
That dedication serves as an example to his teammates, Wisniewski said.
“He is a great role model for the young players in our program of how to handle yourself in the off-season and how to work in practice to become better,” he said.
Grossman said his teammates mean a lot to him and that the most meaningful part of playing is “playing with a team and growing a lasting relationship with my teammates that will last outside of the game.”