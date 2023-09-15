It is not every day a sophomore is recognized by his teammates as a team captain. But that is what happened to Solon High School sophomore midfielder Rowan Hirsh, who has been named the Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week.
Hirsh recorded a hat trick in Solon’s first soccer victory of the season, 5-0 against Akron North in a road game on Aug. 17.
“He is a great kid,” Solon Comets coach Dani Giulvezan told the CJN. “He loves the game very much. He is an excellent soccer player and has the capabilities of changing games on his own with his vision and his first touch, the passes in the game and the goals that he can score, so he is a very big asset for us.”
Hirsh picked up where he left off last season, when he became Solon’s leading scorer, posting 13 goals and recording five assists as a striker in 17 games.
Hirsh has added more responsibility to his game this season, having switched to playing midfielder in addition to becoming the only sophomore captain on the team.
“It means to me that all of my hard work has paid off, and it feels good to know I have many people supporting me and I hope that I can help my team out a lot in this year and the two years after that,” Hirsh told the CJN.
He said that by becoming a midfielder, he has to be more creative with how he handles the ball and also needs to have better field vision so he can distribute the ball effectively to his teammates.
Hirsh was at his best when he paced Solon with three goals, clinching his team’s first victory of the season in the shutout against Akron North.
“He was very efficient and any player that can score a hat trick in the game gets to impact that game to the maximum,” Giulvezan said. “Goals can change the mood of the players and the outcome of games.”
Hirsh said he was introduced to soccer by his father, Scott, and learning the game helped bring the two of them closer together.
“He teaches me very good life lessons and also soccer lessons that have helped me out a lot,” Hirsh said. “We get to spend a lot of time with each other on the road, whether it is with my club team where we travel across the country, or if it is just my high school team and he is cheering me on from the crowd.”
Hirsh also played basketball and football, but chose soccer as his primary sport when he got older because he loved the technical part of the game.
Giulvezan, the first-year Solon coach, added it takes a special kind of sophomore to become captain.
“That does not happen very often,” Giulvezan said. “The kid needs to show first of all that he has the quality to be a captain by the way he trains and by the way he plays and by the way he can help other players become better and follow his example. By doing that is how he became a captain.”
Hirsh said the best is still to come.
“I hope we accomplish many great things in our first year,” he said. “We have a young team so far this year, so we are working up to our best point in one or two years. It should be exciting this year and even more exciting in the upcoming years.”
Daniel Sherriff is a freelance journalist.