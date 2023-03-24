University School made the state championship in boys’ hockey this year in no small part to the efforts of this week’s Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week, Ryder Beegun. According to his coach, Andy Gerow, Beegun is the model of consistency on the ice, always contributing, always making a difference.
Beegun, a defenseman, is “one of the big pieces of our defensive unit” Gerow told the Cleveland Jewish News.
The Preppers lost to Powell Olentangy High School 6-2 in the final March 12 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
That defensive work is just one reason why Beegun helped guide US to the state championship game. His anticipation, skating ability, the film work he puts in and his leadership have all made a tremendous difference for the team, Gerow said.
“He finds ways to see the play before it happens,” he said, adding that Beegun’s transition to a varsity player is “basically smoother than anyone I’ve ever seen.”
Beegun’s skating ability is also “one of the best in the program,” Gerow said.
It is his anticipation when combined with skating ability that allows Beegun to create the space and angles necessary to be a consistent defensive force and “a special player” for the team, he said.
Gerow attributes this success to Beegun’s love of the game.
“He’s a hockey junkie,” he said. “I don’t know if Ryder ever stops playing hockey, watching hockey ... He’s constantly on the ice and he’s just one of those kids that has such a high hockey IQ.”
#NHhockey US wins it 2-1— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) December 28, 2022
Ryder Beegun off the patient Sam Wade feed at 14:27 pic.twitter.com/hv7jRwCINT
Beegun said he’s been playing hockey for 10 years, having started when he was just 4 years old and attributes his passion for the game, in part, to the influence of his cousin, Jaren Leiken, who played hockey for US and his cousin, Tyler Friedman, who played hockey for Shaker Heights High School.
“I just loved hockey from watching them,” he said. Hockey “just became my love.”
Beegun said he enjoys playing defense because it allows him to read and react to what’s happening in front of him.
“I feel more confident in my playing style because I’m just reading the ice,” he said.
Beegun said he likes defense because in that role “you’re the backbone of the team and that has a lot of impact.”
That impact has shown up in many different ways throughout the season, including scoring the winning goal against Sylvania Northview High School with 30 seconds left in the game during the Brother James Memorial Tournament in December 2022.
“That was probably one of my best highlights from the season,” he said.
Beegun also had key assists on goals in the semifinal and championship games during the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament, Gerow said. But what stands out is how Beegun contributes to the team’s success in each game, he said.
“It was just the consistency that might be the strongest and the biggest highlight from this past season for Ryder,” Gerow said.
Beegun said another highlight of his career will be his participation in the JCC Maccabi Games in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., in August. Beegun said he is looking forward to playing alongside other Jewish athletes.
“I’m close with everyone (on the US team) but not many people relate to me religiously since I’m the only Jewish person on the team,” he said. At the JCC Maccabi Games “everyone is like you and they have the same perspective as you. I’m really excited to be part of the same team” as other Jewish athletes.
At the same time, Beegun said he is not only accepted by his US teammates, but they are his closest friends. He said it is these friendships that make hockey so meaningful to him.
“I’m just so grateful that I’ve gotten so many friends because of hockey,” Beegun said.