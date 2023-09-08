According to Hathaway Brown School freshman soccer goalkeeper Sophia Buchner, she was ready to compete whether she started on the junior varsity or the varsity.
The Blazers’ freshman has been named the CJN Les Levine Jewish Player of the Week for the fall 2023 season, for her performance as the varsity team’s starting goalkeeper. She had already recorded one shutout and 52 saves in her first six games, including a six-save performance in a 2-2 tie against Mayfield in her varsity debut.
“I think the biggest thing is her coming up big in these clutch games,” Coach Matt Safar told the CJN. “Two close games right out of the gate, and she also played well in camp and proved what she was capable of doing to her teammates and the coaching staff. The best way you can prove to your teammates what you can do is by stepping out on the field and letting your play do the talking.”
Buchner is one of six freshmen starting on varsity and the first freshman goalie to start since Safar became coach five year ago.
“It means a lot,” Buchner told the CJN. “I am really happy and really happy with my teammates and how we have done.”
Buchner said she was originally drawn to soccer because she liked the team aspect of the sport. She enjoyed playing defense when she started competing 10 years ago, but made the transition to goalkeeper after playing primarily as a midfielder or a defender.
“I honestly don’t exactly know the reasons but I wanted that extra challenge,” she said. “It was that extra challenge and trying to push myself to see what I would like and new things.”
Safar said Buchner had a strong training camp in the weeks before the regular season, but sealed the deal for the starting job when he noticed how improved her tackle ability had become.
“The biggest growth that I saw in the offseason and into the summer was her tackle ability which was being able to go to the ground and collect the ball properly,” he said. “I think that really helped her confidence and that has made the biggest difference with her in some of these tight games is that her muscle memory has definitely improved.”
Buchner acknowledged it has been a big adjustment for her to get used to the speed of play at the varsity level, but it has helped that she has played in clutch moments, including the first two games that resulted in ties.
“I think I have been improving on my communication with my team and being the farthest back I can see the field and I think I am getting better communicating to my other teammates about positioning and some stuff,” Buchner said.
Safar also praised Buchner for earning the trust of her teammates and becoming a natural leader.
“Sophia has really earned the position,” he said. “She is in a position where our team is in a massive rebuild and she is in a good spot where she can grow with these teammates for the next four years, but it also shows she has earned the confidence of her coaching staff and of her teammates so we feel she is comfortable grabbing the reins of the team and just continuing to improve each day.”
