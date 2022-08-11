Nominations are open for the The Cleveland Jewish News Les Levine High School Player of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.
The award is open to all Jewish athletes who play for a Jewish or non-Jewish school in Northeast Ohio.
The first player of the week for Fall 2022 will be announced Sept. 9. The CJN will honor 10 student-athletes, culminating with an awards ceremony at Buffalo Wild Wings in Warrensville Heights. Each student-athlete will be recognized with a story that will appear in the CJN, as well as at cjn.org and across social media platforms. Each weekly winner will also receive a plaque recognizing their achievement.
The award was renamed as a way to continue the legacy of the CJN’s late sports columnist, who was a fixture on the Northeast Ohio sports scene for more than 50 years. Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after suffering from diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.
Buffalo Wild Wings has been associated with the player of the week award for most of the 11 years the CJN has recognized student-athletes.
“We truly believe in giving back to the communities that we represent,” said Rick Small, the director of marketing for 46 Buffalo Wild Wings in five states, including Ohio. “This is a great way to do that since high school sports are such a staple in our lives and the lives of our kids.”
Small offered advice for student-athletes.
“Work and play hard, while following the rules, and you will reap the benefits in the future,” he said.
Coaches, athletic directors, family or friends can nominate an athlete. To nominate a player, visit cjn.org/playeroftheweek by noon on Sunday of each week. Include the athlete’s name, school, any statistics you have for the nomination and their contact information, as well as the coach’s contact information.
To read profiles of past players of the week, visit cjn.org/playeroftheweek.