In a high school football season that promises to be unlike any other, the season will be shortened to six games this fall and all teams will advance to the playoffs, if contact sports are approved by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the plan Aug. 7, following a recommendation from DeWine’s office to play an abbreviated season due to COVID-19 concerns that might increase in early winter, the OHSAA said in a news release.
If DeWine approves a football season, all teams will enter playoffs beginning Oct. 9 and state championship games will be played no later than Nov. 21, the OHSAA said. DeWine said he would make an announcement this week on whether high school contact sports, including football, soccer and basketball, could go forward this fall.
The OHSAA board of directors, which assisted the OHSAA staff to create the proposal and approved it by a 9-0 vote, considers this a win-win situation for all schools since it will not matter how many games each team has played leading up to the playoffs. Instead of the computer ratings system determining which teams qualify for the playoffs, the coaches in each region will conduct a tournament seed meeting the week of Sept. 28 to form the regional bracket, similar to the process in other OHSAA team sports.
Schools that are eliminated from the playoffs can continue to schedule regular-season games until Nov.14.
“To both ensure we can offer students the opportunity to participate in education-based athletes but do so with their best interests in mind, we believe this modified plan offers a positive solution by addressing many of the concerns of our member schools,” said Jeff Cassella, president of the OHSAA board of directors and athletic administrator at Mentor High School in Mentor, in the release.
“Those that are able to start their seasons on time will be able to do so. Those that are starting later can still have a season. Add in the option of all schools entering the playoffs and the possibility of schools still being able to play 10 regular season contests, and this plan is helpful to virtually all of our schools.”
The highest number of responses to one of the questions posed of superintendents, principals and athletic administrators in a recent OHSAA membership survey indicated that nearly 60%, or 890 of 1,498 respondents, favored either reducing the regular season and maintaining full OHSAA tournaments or maintaining the full regular season and maintaining full OHSAA tournaments.
A decision on spectators at contact sports has not been made, however the OHSAA said it believes that at a minimum parents should be permitted to attend, according to the release.