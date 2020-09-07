The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the third team in as many years for one-time UCLA standout Josh Rosen.
The Arizona Cardinals took him 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, then traded him to the Miami Dolphins before last season. Miami cut Rosen Sept. 5, opting to go without a third quarterback on its active roster. Rosen became a free agent when he cleared waivers Sept. 6, but must complete COVID-19 protocols before the deal becomes official because he is coming from another team. The Bucs have one open spot on the practice squad roster, presumably for him.
Rosen will get to work with Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer; an offensive-minded head coach like Bruce Arians, who was the former offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns; and will be reunited with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who coached Rosen as a rookie in Arizona in 2018.
Rosen’s NFL career has been less than stellar. In his one season in Arizona, he played behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. With the Dolphins, he played sparingly, but couldn’t beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick for the permanent starting job.
Rosen, who celebrated a bar mitzvah, graduated from a St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif.
The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the move on Twitter.