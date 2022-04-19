Rabbi Roger Klein has taken the mound hundreds of times, but maybe none so special as his appearance April 17 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland, where he threw out a ceremonial first pitch to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Klein, who is a member of the clergy at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and a former high school and college baseball player, walked to the mound before many of the 9,620 fans who were there to see the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians, and tossed a pitch toward home plate – 60 feet, 6 inches away ¬– in the 35-degree weather.
He took the ball in his right hand and “I wanted to get it to the plate on a fly, but didn’t do it. I bounced it in,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News April 18.
Klein wasn’t sure who was on the receiving end of the pitch for the Guardians, but he said he told them before the pitch “that when he catches the ball, he should take his glove off and shake his hand because it was so painful. And he said he would. Even though I bounced it in and created no pain, he still took the glove off and shook his hand.”
Klein said people from The Temple, some friends and one of his brothers had been planning this day to coincide with his birthday for months and wanted to make it a surprise, but they decided to tell him earlier in the week.
“They thought they would make it a surprise, then they figured it would be a little tough to go out and do it hearing about it a minute or two before, so they told me about it in advance,” said Klein, who still occasionally throws a baseball.
As Klein walked to the mound, the public address announcer called his name and the 81-foot-wide by 28-foot-high scoreboard showed his journey to the mound and the pitch.
This was not the first time Klein has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch.
He did it before a Lake County Captains game a few years ago and also at a game in Parkersburg, W.Va., where The Temple’s cantor, Kathryn Wolfe Sebo, sang the national anthem.
A former starting pitcher at Shaker Heights High School and Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., Klein won his share of letters and awards, “maybe some MVP awards earlier in my career,” he said.
Appearing on the mound at Progressive Field brought back his childhood days.
“Absolutely, I spent my youth playing baseball, so it brought back a lot of memories,” he said. “I wrote to a couple of guys I pitched with in high school and told them about it. We meet, these two guys and I, periodically for lunch, and we tell old stories. And we don’t worry about telling them again the next time, because at our age, we forget what we said before. I have a new story and a new set of stories. It was a wonderful experience.”
Even an 8-1 loss by the Guardians couldn’t spoil Klein’s “return” to the mound.
“There must have been 50 or so temple members, friends and family who enjoyed the game together and it was a real thrill for me that it happened,” Klein said.
When asked the next day how his arm felt, he said with a chuckle, “I wish I could tell you, but it’s numb at the moment.”