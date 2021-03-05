Dear Cousin Les,
In 1992, I came back to Cleveland after 30 years in Atlanta. In 1995, I was asked to become a trustee member of the Cleveland Sight Center, and in 1997, I became the manager of the Cleveland Scrappers beep baseball team, which was sponsored by the Cleveland Sight Center.
When I went to my first workout, I was the catcher for batting practice. At about 8:45 p.m., I looked up to the hitter and said, “It’s getting pretty dark out here.”
His response was, “That’s your problem.”
I was hooked from then on.
A few weeks later, a friend of mine introduced us at Corky & Lenny’s and we discovered that we were second cousins. I told you about the Scrappers and beep baseball, and you became interested, asking when you could come to a practice.
You came out to the Cuyahoga Community College baseball field and interviewed me and several of my players. You had us on your radio program many times after the first interview. You stayed in touch after each beep ball tournament in Columbus, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cooperstown, N.Y., Indianapolis and Taiwan.
Best of all, you came out to the 2001 and 2006 Beep Ball World Series at Strongsville High School. You must have interviewed well over 100 players from all over the United States, Canada and Taiwan, as well as their proud families.
You were interested, giving and kind to the Scrappers as you always were with anyone you met. And in return, we were proud, happy and blessed to know and work with you.
May God bless you and keep you.
Your “Cuz,”
Kenny Koblitz