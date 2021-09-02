Josh Rosen and Greg Joseph have found themselves on National Football League rosters going into week one of the season Sept. 9.
All 32 teams across the NFL had to have their final 53-man rosters set by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Rosen was signed by the Atlanta Falcons Aug. 24 and played the second half of the team’s 19-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns Aug. 29. A week prior to being signed by Atlanta, Rosen was waived by the San Francisco 49ers. Now, he finds himself on 53-man roster of an NFL team for the first time since he was with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He was on the active roster for San Francisco in 2020, but he was not activated until later in the season.
Rosen was selected with the 10th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. A graduate of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., he celebrated a bar mitvah.
Joseph was signed by the Minnesota Vikings this February. He went 5-for-7 in field goal opportunities during preseason, including a 49-yard field goal against the Indianapolis Colts Aug. 21.
He spent time with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 when he went 17-for-20, including a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens.
Joseph played football and soccer at Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., and also attended American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Fla.