The Major League Baseball lockout has ended, delaying the start of the big-league season, but the minor leagues were unaffected by it. The Akron RubberDucks, the Cleveland Guardians’ Class AA affiliate, have already been gearing up for the team’s 25th season in Akron and at Canal Park.

Team owner Ken Babby said he views opening day as “a holiday” and is excited for the upcoming season.

“Our players started spring training on time, in late February,” Babby, who also owns the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins, told the Akron Jewish News. “From an operational standpoint, both our Akron and our Jacksonville clubs will start their season on time, but it’s always great to see Major League Baseball back on the field. I think all of us were excited to see the news (March 10). It just adds more to the joy. Opening day is like a holiday in our family, certainly, and it will be nice to see that start in early April.”

The RubberDucks had several players on last year’s team – which won the Northeast Championship Series – selected for the Guardians’ 40-man roster, which meant during the lockout they were unable to report for spring training and practice, Babby said. While they hadn’t received this season’s roster from the Guardians yet, it was unlikely many of these players would have returned to the RubberDucks anyways due to promotions and the needs of the big-league club, he said.

“There really wasn’t much impact as it related to our season,” he said. “We’re really proud to be the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. We always look forward to a competitive year of baseball. Rouglas Odor returns as our manager to defend our 2021 championship. It was a really exciting season, really exciting championship run. And the goal every year obviously is to provide a great experience for our fans and to field a competitive team. The outcome last year was extraordinary and exciting for everyone associated with RubberDucks baseball.”

He said fans can expect some changes at Canal Park, foremost among them the complete replacement of every seat in the ballpark. Babby said most of the seats were the original ones, installed in 1997, about 10 years past their 15-year life expectancy. He also said the replacement of the ballpark’s air control system, which helps for cold nights early in the season and hot nights during the summer, is less visible. And, a full renovation of the National Interstate Insurance Suite Level is now complete after three years.

Babby also said there are plans to honor the 25th anniversary of the team, but wasn’t able to share many details at the time. The team’s plans will be announced as they get into the season, as the start will focus on celebrating the championship, he said.

The team rebranded from the Aeros to the RubberDucks in 2013.

“We’re going to start the season by acknowledging our championship team early in the season – one of the first few games (April 16), all fans in attendance will take home replica 2021 championship rings,” he said. “So, that will be great fun.”

He also teased that the franchise would do something in the future once it’s the 13th anniversary of the RubberDucks rebranding.

“We’ve joked that when we approach the 13th anniversary of that, a proper bar and bat mitzvah would be necessary for Webster and Rubberta, our mascots. So that’s something the fans can look forward to in the future. We will definitely do that,” said Babby, who was raised in a Conservative Jewish household.

The RubberDucks season begins April 8 in Erie, Pa., and opening night at Canal Park is April 12.

Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.