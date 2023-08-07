The story of Ryan Turell attempting to become the first Orthodox Jew to play in the NBA has been a unique story and that’s the reason he is one of the main characters in a new documentary, “Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey,” to be released Aug. 8 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
The two-hour documentary by showrunner/executive producer Dave Check, and co-directors Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson, follows Turell during his first season with the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ G League affiliate.
The NBA developmental league documentary also follows the journeys of Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Portland Trailblazers who played last season with the G League Ignite; former Cleveland Cavalier Denzel Valentine, who was selected national college player of the year by The Associated Press when he was at Michigan State University and played last season for the Maine Celtics in the G League; and Gabe York, who has been in the G League for four years and played last season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before being called up by the Indiana Pacers, where he played in three NBA games.
Turell, called a “cultural icon aiming to make history” in a news release, was excited to be one of the featured players.
“My thoughts were, it would be really cool because a lot of people will be watching this and we get to share our stories and kind of share the life in the G League,” Turell said during a virtual press conference Aug. 4 to promote the documentary’s release. “… Now they get to kind of see the backstage, or the life of the players, so I think that’s a really cool thing. It was just really cool, the filmers were very professional, they didn’t get in the way at all, they were respectful and overall, it was a great experience.”
Turell, a 6-foot-7-inch forward who averaged 3.8 points per game, 1.5 rebounds per game and 0.4 assists per game in 31 games for the Cruise, led the country in scoring as a senior at Yeshiva University in New York City, and was a fan favorite during his first G League season. He was also a media favorite during the press conference, being asked the most questions of everyone on the call.
“It would be a dream come true for me, but something that would not only be a dream come true, but it’s something people thought was impossible, right, that an Orthodox Jewish kid could make the NBA,” he said. “The ultimate goal for me is to try and inspire kids to just put in the work and don’t let what you believe in or where you come from hold you back. I’ve said it before, it would be cool to see when I’m retired to see a couple of yarmulkes on the NBA court. That would be amazing to me.
“Right now, I’m in a great platform to inspire and try to help the youth and Jewish people, not just Jewish people, people from all different backgrounds believe they can make it, and if I can do that, that’s the ultimate dream for me.”
In the documentary, Turell spoke about the challenges of keeping kosher and observing Shabbat during his traverse across the country to cities like Fort Wayne, Ind., Sioux Falls, Iowa, and Oklahoma City, Okla. That’s when Chabad rabbis came through with kosher food, he said.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” he said during the press conference. “At Yeshiva University, it’s all Orthodox Jews and the kosher food easy to get and easy to access. But the Pistons organization was incredibly understanding of my situation and would help me get kosher food and would help me find places closest to the gym so I could make the walks on Shabbat.
“Once you find that routine, what works, it was relatively easy to be able to do. But I’m incredibly blessed to be able to not have to sacrifice my religion and be able to play basketball at the highest level. The whole experience was amazing, those walks on Shabbat were very therapeutic to me, where it was just me walking to the gym, like I’m on my journey, and to like sit back and really reflect on myself on where I’ve been and where I’m going. It was really cool to do, and I’m blessed to be able to do that and it was a lot of fun.”
NBA G League Commissioner Shareef Abdur-Rahim explained during the press conference the timing was right for the world to see the struggles and challenges G League players face as they chase their dream.
“You see it here with Scoot and Ryan, right,” he said. “Two great talents, very different journeys, different backgrounds, and how that all comes together in the G League. We just have a lot of examples of that.”
The co-directors spoke about gaining the trust of the players they followed for seven months in making the documentary.
“Trust is so important in documentary filmmaking …,” Hughes said. “It’s so refreshing for us when we tell stories about people who want to tell their stories. But for someone to want to tell their story, they have to trust that we’re going to do a good job with it and we’re going to be careful with it, that we’re going to respectful of their boundaries and their needs.
“At the end of the day, we’re making a film, and Scoot and Ryan are chasing their dreams. And that’s way more important than us making a film. We take that very seriously and we also try to create a space, a safe space for them to maybe reflect in ways they haven’t before, to ask questions that maybe they don’t answer every day. And that’s how we aim to get insights that we feel like people can learn from when they watch the film because these young men have achieved things that a lot of people won’t in their lives, and so going into telling these stories and making these films, a big part of my goal is always what can we learn from them.”
They gained that trust by using longer lenses at the beginning to keep their distance from the players.
We were “really staying out of the way, letting them do their things, being a fly on the wall, keeping the crew very bare bones,” Robinson said.
For showrunner/executive producer Check, he said he was awed when Turell returned to Long Island for a game on Feb. 4, 2023, where Turell’s entire family was mic’d for sound.
“I was absolutely floored by the fan presence there, and his parents were there, and his brother was there, and it was a basketball season I have rarely experienced in my lifetime,” he said. “The level of support and love for Ryan just blew me away.”
Turell discussed the cities which gave him the best reception outside of his home city of Detroit and Long Island, N.Y., not far from where he played college ball. Those cities were Los Angeles – his hometown – and Cleveland.
“Coming to L.A. was also a very cool experience,” Turell said. “You know I’m from Los Angeles and we played a few games out here. I got to see all the people from my community come out and support (me) and that was a very cool experience.
“Cleveland was also an amazing experience, people coming after the game and taking photos and just showing their support. They helped me out with Shabbat food. I didn’t have enough Shabbat food packed for that weekend and they helped me out with a little bit of a care package there, so I would say Cleveland and L.A. were the two most welcoming cities, other than New York. Those were very cool.”
The documentary also includes Turell’s parents, Laurel and Brad, and his brother, Jack. There are segments where he lights Shabbat and Chanukah candles, and where he unpacks food for a weekend in his hotel room. He talked about growing up attending Jewish schools and playing basketball, and why he rescinded a verbal commitment to attend The U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
While Turell continues his journey to make history, his mother talked about a feeling she had in the documentary.
She said “when Ryan was like 7-8, I thought he was going to go to the NBA. And they laughed at me. In fact, Ryan used to say, “Mom, stop, you’re putting that kind of pressure on me.’ And I’m going, ‘I just know that’s where you’re going to go. Look out.”