What is the NBA G League

The NBA G League, formerly the NBA Development League or NBA D-League, is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers and front office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Beginning with the 2017-18 season, the NBA D-League became the NBA G League as part of a multiyear expanded partnership between the NBA and Gatorade.

There are 30 NBA G League teams playing in the 2022-23 season, 28 of which are affiliated with an NBA team. Each team will play a 50-game schedule. The regular season begins in November and the postseason typically begins in mid-to-late March.

The official website of the NBA G League is NBAGLeague.com. You can also download the NBA G League mobile app for iOs and Android devices. On social media, you can follow the NBA G League on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and Snapchat (“nbagleague”).