Shaker Hockey will host its 50th anniversary celebration from June 16 to June 18.
On June 16, there will be a casual gathering at the Tavern Company at 2299 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Alumni and friends are welcome. RSVPs are required for the free event.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17, there will be two alumni hockey games at Thornton Park at 3301 Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights. Tickets are $10 per player to participate in the game and must be purchased in advance.
Later that day, there will be a banquet dinner at 6 at Embassy Suites at 3775 Park East Drive in Beachwood. Admission is $75 each and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets include dinner and there will be a cash bar.
On June 18, there will be an alumni golf outing with details to be announced at a later date.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit shakerhockey.com.