It was a historic baseball season for Baldwin Wallace University, and for the second year in a row the Yellow Jackets came close to one of those dream seasons that produces a championship.
“Some teams can get hot and make a run,” BW coach Brian Harrison told the Cleveland Jewish News. “For us to do it two years in a row validates how special this group is.”
The Yellow Jackets finished 39-12 and came two steps away from winning the NCAA Division III World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It was the school’s second consecutive appearance in the World Series. BW made the Final Four for the first time in program history being eliminated in the semifinal after losing to top-ranked Johns Hopkins, 8-2, on June 5.
One of the mainstays during this notable run was senior Ryan Guggenheim from Solon High School, who started all 51 games, hit .349 and was All-Ohio Athletic Conference second-team.
“Our success this year was just a combination of who we had on the team, the hard work that went into it starting back in August, and how good our coaches are,” Guggenheim told the CJN. “When you combine those three things, that leads to a successful journey.”
BW played Johns Hopkins three times during the season, including in the World Series semifinal.
“They’re a good team,” Guggenheim said. “They can hit. We beat them once during the season and I thought we were pretty evenly matched, but in the game that mattered they came out on top. Going into the World Series, we truly believed we were the best team there. A lot of guys on the team still believe we were the best team there, including me.”
Guggenheim, who was All-Cleveland during his high school career, has one more semester of school remaining before graduating this fall. After that, Guggenheim, a neuroscience major, plans on studying orthopedics in medical school.
“I’m into ACL’s and all of that kind of stuff,” Guggenheim said, adding he’s seen a few of those injuries firsthand. “I like the interweaving between medicine and sports. Being an athlete and having gone through injuries, being in orthopaedics and being in medicine, and helping fellow athletes of mine, is something I’m really passionate about and what I want to do.”
Guggenheim, whose family is a congregant of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, said he is glad he played his college baseball close to home.
“Once I got to college, I realized how important it was that I wanted to be close to home and how lucky I was,” he said.
The season-ending loss at the World Series conjured many emotions for Guggenheim. He put stock in what the coach told his team after the defeat.
“He told us we should be proud of everything we did during the season and that we made a lot of people proud back home,” Guggenheim said.
The Berea school broke school records for highest winning percentage (.765), most games won (39), most Ohio Athletic Conference wins (15), to go with the conference’s regular season title.
“Winning the regular-season conference title was pretty special,” Harrison said.
“We have a lot of belief in ourselves. I believe we were the best club there (at the World Series). But when you get to that stage, there are so many variables that go into it.”
Meanwhile, Harrison and his coaching staff have their work cut out for them. The Yellow Jackets had 19 seniors on the team.
“Every year we lose good players, and we say to ourselves, ‘How are we going to do this again?’” Harrison said. “Kids just step up and get better and mature. Freshmen become sophomores, they’re just more polished. It’ll be a nice, exciting challenge for us. I think it’ll be a fun group to coach.”
