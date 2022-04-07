How many games will the Cleveland Guardians win in the 2022 regular season?
Sherry Tilson of South Euclid, the office coordinator and sales assistant at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, takes in the final Cleveland Guardians spring training game April 5 in Arizona before the team departed for Kansas City to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball season against the Royals.
First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. April 7.
The Guardians' home opener is at 7:10 p.m. April 15 against the San Francisco Giants. Tickets are still available.
What do you think of the team name Cleveland Guardians?
Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team is now called Guardians.
The ballclub announced the name change in July 2021. The decision ended months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Local retailers began selling new Guardians merchandise in November.