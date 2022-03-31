What could be a better time to talk sports than April 12, when the Cleveland Jewish News and Medical Mutual present Sports Talk Live at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium?

So much has happened in the last three weeks in the Cleveland sports world. Major League Baseball returns, following a 99-day lockout, the second longest work stoppage in baseball history, behind only the 1994-95 player’s strike (232 days). The season’s opening will also mark the debut of the Cleveland Guardians.

The NBA playoffs will start that day, just two days after the season ends. The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be in the postseason for the first time since LeBron James took his talents to Hollywood after the 2018 season. There has been some chatter about James even coming home to play with his son, Bronny, at some point.

The NFL offseason workout program for the Cleveland Browns will begin six days later. Now the team knows who its starting quarterback will be and who it won’t be. Deshaun Watson, the former Houston Texans signal caller, two weeks ago made the surprising decision to come to Cleveland, which means four-year starter Baker Mayfield is on his way out of town.

CJN Sports Columnist Andy Baskin, co-host of “Baskin & Phelps” on 92.3 FM The Fan; Mark “Munch” Bishop, host of Fox Sports 1350 and “The Gambler” on WTAM 1100 AM; and Jonathan Peterlin, host-anchor on 92.3 FM The Fan will discuss the Guardians, Cavs, Browns and more.

The talk will be moderated by David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland. In his roles, Gilbert is responsible for bringing some of the biggest national and international sporting events to Northeast Ohio, infusing tens of millions of dollars into the local economy.

The program will begin at 7:30 a.m. with registration and a light breakfast, with kosher dietary laws being observed. The discussion will begin at 8, and the panelists will also take questions from the audience.

Tickets are $18. To register, visit cjn.org/sports.

Title sponsor is Medical Mutual. Venue sponsor is the Mandel Jewish Community Center. Presenting sponsors are Dale Braun and David Gottlieb of Edward Jones. Supporting sponsor is Smylie One Heating Cooling Plumbing Air Quality.