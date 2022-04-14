For the first time since 2020, the Cleveland Jewish News, with their 2022 partner Medical Mutual, presented the annual breakfast panel of local sports talk hosts in person April 12, discussing the hottest topics in local sports.
The Sports Talk Live panel featured Andy Baskin, CJN columnist and co-host of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 FM The Fan, Mark “Munch” Bishop, sports talk host on Fox Sports 1350 AM and The Big One WTAM 1100 AM, and Jonathan Peterlin, host and anchor at 92.3FM The Fan. The panel was moderated by David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland.
The event was formerly known as “Les is More” named after the late Les Levine, who had served as moderator since the CJN created the signature event in 2014. Levine died Feb. 3, 2021 at age 74 after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. Levine, an iconic broadcaster who was a sports columnist for the CJN for 10 years, was inducted posthumously into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Journalism Hall of Fame April 3.
About 160 people attended the panel talk to discuss Cleveland’s sports teams – the Browns, the Cavs and the Guardians – in Stonehill Auditorium at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN, introduced the event with remarks about Levine.
“There will always be an open seat at this table in honor of the memory of Les Levine,” Adelstein said, noting the indelible contribution Levine had made to the Cleveland sports world and the local Jewish community. “Nobody could ever take the place of Les.”
Adelstein recognized Levine’s brother, Bill, who was among the attendees.
About the Guardians
“I really think there’s an ownership change coming soon,” Baskin told the crowd, adding that he believes local ownership could be part of a group of investors for the team.
His comment came amid a discussion about money in baseball and whether smaller market teams are truly at economic and competitive disadvantages. Peterlin rejected the idea, citing a recent news story out of Pittsburgh showing that the Pittsburgh Pirates offset their payroll in 2015, 2016 and 2017 based on concessions and tickets sales alone.
“These owners are making money hand over fist ... and they’ve just been lying to us for so many years,” Peterlin said, adding that owners like the Guardians’ owners, the Dolan family, “have been crying poor” and getting away with it.
About the Browns
The panel also discussed Deshaun Watson’s trade to the Browns and whether that was something fans should welcome. Baskin said he had major concerns with the claims against Watson, but that he wanted to see how Watson’s legal troubles played out, with the understanding that people are innocent until proven guilty.
Peterlin said, “At worst, (Watson is) a monster and at best, at the very best, he’s just a creep,” but the move shows that the Browns will do anything to win a Super Bowl.
Bishop had a different take on the issue, saying he did not want Watson on the team. He explained why by recounting the “rule of life” his father taught him many years ago.
“You will never take advantage of somebody younger or smaller than you, someone older, weaker than you, someone who’s different than most,” he said his father told him. “But the ultimate rule is that you will never, ever abuse a female in any way shape or form, verbally or physically.”
About the Cavs
The panel also dove into the state of the Cavs, who are fighting for a playoff spot.
Baskin, Bishop and Peterlin all said they felt the season has been a success and believed this team could be future contenders to make the Eastern Conference finals. Each of them lauded the positive chemistry on the team.
Baskin said the Cavs this season are a lot like the city of Cleveland, where no one expects much and then are surprised by the success they see.
During the Q&A portion of the event, the Cavs came up again, this time regarding whether the team should pursue Los Angeles Laker and former Cavs superstar LeBron James.
Baskin said it would be hard to say no to the opportunity, but that he was happy with the direction of the team regardless of what happens with James.
Bishop said James’ health would be an issue, but if he is healthy “I would take him on this team in a heartbeat.” A healthy James is the best player in the league, he said.
The panel was also asked how Cleveland fans differ from other fans in the country.
Bishop noted that the fans here value winning above all else, no matter the off-the-field issues or what else may be happening.
Baskin said that Guardians fans tend to be self pitying, taking a “woe is me” attitude toward their team. But, he said, above all else stand the Browns, who are like a religion to Cleveland fans.
“The Browns are bigger than life,” he said.
The fans speak
“The discussion was fantastic,” Eric Malkin told the CJN, adding that he enjoyed the ad libbing between the different panelists.
Robert Schickler said the panel was “like a networking event and getting together watching these guys live instead of on the radio” was something he enjoyed.
“And the nice thing is ... they’re homegrown,” Schickler said. “They’re from Cleveland, so they had a passion, so you can definitely see it. I think this is an awesome event and I plan on attending as many as I can in the future.” (Peterlin has been in Cleveland since 2016).
