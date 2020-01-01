FILE - In this Tuesday, May 5, 2009 file photo, NBA commissioner David Stern, left, presents Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James with the 2008-2009 NBA Most Valuable Player trophy before the Cavaliers' Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland. David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 77.