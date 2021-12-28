The NBA announced that tickets are on sale for events taking place from Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 in Cleveland, including the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice and the NBA HBCU Classic.
Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events app, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will tip off at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Bert L. and Iris S. Wolstein Center, and will include stars from film, television, music and sports. Later that evening, Clorox Rising Stars will tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, featuring the league’s top first- and second-year players.
NBA All-Star Game participants and coaches will take part in the NBA All-Star Practice at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Wolstein Center. Building off the success of NBA All-Star 2021, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association will once again highlight the HBCU community during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, which will include the first NBA HBCU Classic Feb. 19 Hosted at the Wolstein Center, the game will feature a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference match-up between Howard University and Morgan State University men’s basketball teams.
Fans can visit NBAEvents.com or download the NBA Events app for the latest NBA All-Star news, up-to-date information on event schedules, tickets and exclusive experiences.