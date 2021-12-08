The NBA announced Dec. 1 tickets are on sale for NBA Crossover, an immersive fan event taking place during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland. Tickets start at $30 and are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events app, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Local fans are encouraged to download the app to participate in the NBA All-Star Rewards Program, which provides a chance to win tickets to attend NBA All-Star 2022 events and other exclusive prizes.
NBA Crossover is the NBA’s premier event for creative collaboration between the league, its partners, current and former players, celebrities and influencers, and will take over Cleveland Public Auditorium from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20.
The weekend-long exhibition will showcase the intersection of basketball and culture through the art, fashion, music, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game. NBA Crossover will engage fans with immersive experiences, partner activations, NBA and WNBA player and talent appearances, limited edition merchandise and collectibles, art and memorabilia displays, apparel customization and more.
Local fans can also win exclusive prizes, including tickets to NBA Crossover and additional NBA All-Star 2022 events, through the NBA All-Star Rewards Program by downloading the NBA Events app and registering to participate. Points for the city-wide small business scavenger hunt can be earned by scanning QR codes through the NBA Events App when patronizing the nearly 200 participating locally-owned restaurants and retail businesses -- more than 70% of which are minority- or women-owned, located throughout Cuyahoga County.
Points can be redeemed within the NBA Events app for prizes that include NBA All-Star Game tickets, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night tickets, NBA Rising Stars tickets and more.
Tickets to additional fan experiences in Cleveland, including NBA Rising Stars, Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA All-Star practice, and the first NBA HBCU Classic will go on sale in the coming weeks.