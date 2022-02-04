In a title game rematch, Arik Tieke scored 30 points and Josh Harris added a double-double to lead the perfect Orange Owls to a 77-70 victory over previous-season champ Gold Gators in an Ultimate Basketball Experience adult league game Jan. 24 at Laurel School in Shaker Heights.
Adam Jacob and Yoram Kahn combined for 10 three-pointers to lead the Red Rams to victory over the Silver Stallions, 73-64.
Cam Krantz and Dave Somogyi each recorded 17 points for the Pink Pigs in a 76-61 triumph over the Green Gorillas.
Results provided by league founder Joe Salamon.
Publisher’s note: Adam Jacob is a Senior Account Executive for the Cleveland Jewish News.