The Ultimate Basketball Experience men’s adult league launched its inaugural football game on Oct. 30 at Hawken School in Lyndhurst.
The UFE Vertical Vultures defeated The Pink Pigs, 38-26.
Jeff Thomas led the Vultures with 180 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Salamon threw for four touchdowns and 225 yards.
The Pigs’ Jordan Krantz threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receive Mike Stanton had 200 yards receiving in the loss.
Highlights and results provided by league founder Joe Salamon.