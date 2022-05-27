The Purple Panthers beat the Neon Nighthawks, 80 to 75, in an Ultimate Basketball Experience in adult basketball league game May 22 at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.
Most valuable player Shmuel Witkes led the Panthers with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
The Nighthawks beat the Coyotes 68-53 with MVP Josh Harris scoring 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Moshe Schultz of The Nighthawks won the 3-point shootout by making 17 of 30 attempts.
Results provided by league founder Joe Salamon, who picks the MPP’s for each game.