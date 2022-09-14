Ryan Jaffe scored 21 points and Joe Salamon added 14 points as the Jade Jaguars defeated the defending champion Black Bulls, 59-45, on the opening night of the Ultimate Basketball Experience adult basketball league Aug. 29 at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.
Eli Kalil had 15 points to lead the White Wolves to a 54-44 win over the Silver Stallions. Mike Stanton had 17 points for the losers.
The Green Gorillas were led by Igor Ozeruga with 20 points and Justin Meaks with 19 points in a 73-60 victory over the Red Rams. Adam Jacob led the losers with 27 points and was named the most valuable player.
The Caramel Coyotes downed the Gold Gators, 41-35.
Results and MVP selection provided by league founder Joe Salamon and commissioner Zach Cochran.
Publisher’s Note: Adam Jacob is an employee of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.